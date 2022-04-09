Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUMP opened at $14.85 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $10,269,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.