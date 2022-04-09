Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $379,997.20 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Square by 43.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

