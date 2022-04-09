Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.3%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 8,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.
About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.