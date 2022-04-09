Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

