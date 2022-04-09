Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFSPF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IFSPF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

