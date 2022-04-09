International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Down 0.1%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.50. 10,782 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.