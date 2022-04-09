Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.51

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $27.87. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 431,882 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

