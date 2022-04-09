Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.51

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $27.87. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 431,882 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.
About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
