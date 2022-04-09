Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.38. Intevac shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 47,586 shares.

IVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

