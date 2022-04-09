IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.42

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $24.09. IntriCon shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 215,173 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IntriCon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $222.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,199.50, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

