IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.42

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $24.09. IntriCon shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 215,173 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IntriCon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $222.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,199.50, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
