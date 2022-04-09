Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.44.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $289.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.