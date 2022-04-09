Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:PBEE opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Invesco Capital Management has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.50 ($2.45).

