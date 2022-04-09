Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.60. 32,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000.

