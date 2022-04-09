Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 85,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $349.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.