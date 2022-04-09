Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Position Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.08% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 120,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,808. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

