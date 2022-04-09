Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ISTR opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

