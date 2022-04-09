Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.34.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

