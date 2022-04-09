iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

IOM opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £202.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.34. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 314.10 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

