IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $551.89 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

