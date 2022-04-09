iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,342,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.