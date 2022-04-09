iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

