iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the period.
USMV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,346 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.
