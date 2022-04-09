iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,162 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.05. 965,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92.

