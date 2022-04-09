iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. 1,450,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,858,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.