iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $27.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

