iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

