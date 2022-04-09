IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 6.5%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 522,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,068,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of IT Tech Packaging worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

