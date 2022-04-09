Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

