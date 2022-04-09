James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.70

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

