Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

