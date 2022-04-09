Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,022 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

