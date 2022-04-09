Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE:CCK opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

