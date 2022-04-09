Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.