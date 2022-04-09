Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMAR opened at $34.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

