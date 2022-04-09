Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $16.38 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

