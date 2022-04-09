Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFCI opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

