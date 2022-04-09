Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR opened at $56.03 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

