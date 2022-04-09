Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in InMode by 188.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 192,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

