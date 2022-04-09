Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Britvic in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

BTVCY opened at $22.13 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

