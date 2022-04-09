Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OXY opened at $61.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

