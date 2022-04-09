Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.35 and a 200-day moving average of €12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.