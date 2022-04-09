Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

AMED opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

