JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.85. 628,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,173. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.05 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.