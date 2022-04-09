John Michael Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Semtech by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Semtech by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.