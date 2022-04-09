John Michael Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Semtech by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Semtech by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

