Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

