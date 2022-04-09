Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.9% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $407,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

