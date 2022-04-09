Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,147,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.