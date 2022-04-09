Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at National Bank Financial

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, lowered shares of Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Josemaria Resources stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

