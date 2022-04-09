Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $846,356.88 and $184,845.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.87 or 0.07586620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,516.77 or 1.00022245 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.