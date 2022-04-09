Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $846,356.88 and approximately $184,845.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.87 or 0.07586620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,516.77 or 1.00022245 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

