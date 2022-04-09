Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $243.45 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Kava has a market capitalization of $806.69 million and approximately $243.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00011062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00198399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00392433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 171,557,933 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

